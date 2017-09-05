Where To Get Sandbags In South Florida, Ahead Of Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As a possible Hurricane Irma hit is looming, some South Florida residents may need sandbags to prep for flooding.
Miami-based Adonel Concrete is offering free sandbags starting Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Sweetwater plant located at 2101 N.W. 110 Avenue. The company has set aside a million pounds of sand per day for the public.
Individuals are asked to bring their own bags to fill the sand.
In Miami Beach, the city is passing out free sandbags to residents and are giving a limit of 10 bags per family. You can pick up your sandbags at 451 Dade Boulevard.
Concrete Ready Mix is giving away sand to people who may need it. The company is located at 7301 NW 47th Street in Miami. The sand will be available until it runs out.
In Deerfield Beach, the city will be giving residents sandbags on Wednesday, September 6th from 12pm – 6pm and Thursday, September 7th from 8am – 6pm or while supplies last. Residents can pick them them up at 200 Goolsby Boulevard.
So far, a few cities we contacted said they would know more information by Wednesday or Thursday.