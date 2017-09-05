WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Tropical Storm Jose Forms Over The Open Atlantic

Filed Under: Tropical Storm Jose, Weather, Weather News

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Hurricane Irma gaining strength and getting much of the western Atlantic’s attention, another storm has emerged further east.

Tropical Storm Jose has formed over the open Atlantic Ocean.

Jose is the tenth tropical storm of the 2017 Hurricane Season.

At 11 a.m. Tropical Storm Jose was about 1505 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph with maximum sustained winds reaching 40 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

A movement toward the west or west-northwest at a slightly faster rate of forward speed is expected during the next two days.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Jose could become a hurricane by Friday.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the future progress of Jose.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch