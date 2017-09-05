South Florida Stocking Up Ahead Of Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Lots of people took advantage of a day off on Labor Day to hit the stores to stock up on hurricane supplies in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Many stores ran out of bottled water by mid-day on Monday. Gas for generators, extra food, and batteries were also among the hot items.

What you should be doing to Prep For Hurricane Irma.

Lines at gas stations are expected to grow by week’s end. CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said Friday will be the last day of good weather for preparations.

Irma, a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds, is forecast to begin impacting South Florida early Saturday.

So while folks are stocking up, officials will be talking evacuations in order to get people out of the way of storm surge.

The first to worry may be Miami Beach. The town fights flooding at high tide on a regular basis and now potentially a Category 4 hurricane which could push a surge onto the barrier island.

“We have preordered 18 portable generators to make sure that our pumps have power if power goes out,” said Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine. “Our pumps will have power. Those pumps are not designed to handle a hurricane.”

Residents are urged to go to the county website to check and see if they live in evacuation zones.

That’s important to know if emergency operations officials decide that evacuations are necessary.

Broward County Emergency Management Director Miguel Ascarunnz offered a message for everyone as Hurricane Irma swirls in the Atlantic.

“Right now, no panic but we do need the public to stay alert, informed and ready, prepared for the end of the week,” Ascarrunz said.

