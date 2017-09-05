SFHSS Top 15: Week 2 – The Stakes Continue To Rise

As we head toward the third week of the 2017 season, you can now see how competitive each week will be.

There are some tremendous matchups once again – as teams will compete over three days in both counties.

As we told you last week, if your favorite team is not listed – or lower than you thought – keep in mind that everyone plays each other in South Florida, and things will play out.

This is certainly a poll that of you win, the rewards will certainly be there. If you lose, there is nothing to you can say that will bring that victory back.

As it plays out every season, if you win, you will be rated. Lose and the top 15 may not be in your immediate plans.

Here is how things stack up after the second week:

1. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0, 7A) – LAST WEEK: The Raiders rolled at home against Piper. THIS WEEK: They will play host to Flanagan on Friday night at 7.

2. Miami Northwestern (2-0, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Bulls used a stingy defense in beating Christopher Columbus. THIS WEEK: Northwestern will play host to unranked but undefeated South Dade on Saturday night at Traz Powell Stadium at 7.

3. Plantation American Heritage – (2-0, 5A): LAST WEEK: The Patriots rolled to their 16th straight win against Liberty, Nevada at home. THIS WEEK: Host unranked Miramar on Friday night at home, 7:30.

4. Miami Central (2-0, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Rockets captured the annual showdown with No. 11 Booker T. Washington. THIS WEEK: Bishop Gorman on Friday night (10 EDT) in Las Vegas.

5. Cardinal Gibbons (2-0, 5A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs dominated on both sides of the ball – with a win over Delray American Heritage. THIS WEEK: A trip to Fort Lauderdale Dillard on Friday at 7.

6. Miami High (2-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Stingarees came alive in a win over Dr. Krop. THIS WEEK: Will play host to Southwest on Thursday at 7.

7. Deerfield Beach (1-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Bucks were soundly beaten in New Jersey. THIS WEEK: A Saturday night game at winless Blanche Ely at 7.

8. Miami Carol City (0-1, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs enjoyed the second week of the season off. THIS WEEK: Will travel to Tropical Park on Saturday for a meeting with 1-1 Columbus at 7.

9. Miami Norland (1-0, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Vikings game at Apopka was suspended because of poor weather. The game will be made up. THIS WEEK: Will host Edison on Friday at North Miami Stadium at 7.

10. Booker T. Washington (1-1, 4A) – LAST WEEK: The Tornadoes lost a heart-breaker to rival Central. THIS WEEK: Another huge battle at No. 12 Miami Southridge on Friday night at 7:30.

11. Palmetto (2-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Panthers became only the third Miami-Dade team to win at Naples. THIS WEEK: Will play host to Ferguson on Thursday at Tropical Park at 7.

12. Miami Southridge (1-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The defending 8A state champion Spartans rebounded with a win at North Miami. THIS WEEK: Will play host to No. 10 Booker T. Washington on Friday at 7:30.

13. Chaminade-Madonna (1-1, 3A). LAST WEEK: The Lions got back on the winning track with a huge win over 8A Miramar. THIS WEEK: Will travel to Northeast (Oakland Park) on Friday night at 7.

14. Champagnat Catholic (2-0, 2A) – LAST WEEK: The high powered Lions soundly beat Barringer, N.J. THIS WEEK: A Thursday afternoon (3:30) trip to play Braddock at Tropical Park.

15. Western (2-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: Got by Dillard in a very competitive game. THIS WEEK: Will play host to Hallandale on Friday night at 7.

