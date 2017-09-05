Florida Senators Urging President To Grant Pre-Landfall Emergency Declaration For State

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson are urging President Donald Trump to approve Gov. Rick Scott’s request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration for the state in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.
The U.S. senators penned a letter to the president that read, in part:
“As the current projections indicate, this major hurricane will heavily impact Florida communities, and we urge you to immediately approve this request to ensure that full federal resources are made available.”
On Monday, Gov. Scott declared a State of Emergency to prepare Florida for a possible hit by Hurricane Irma.
“Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared. I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma’s path – potentially impacting millions of Floridians,” Scott said.
The governor also announced on Tuesday that all tolls across the state will be suspended in preparation for the hurricane.
Irma is holding strong as a dangerous Category 5 hurricane.
