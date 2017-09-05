Price Gouging Hotline Activated As Florida Preps For Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Florida residents and visitors stock up on hurricane supplies in advance of Irma’s approach, expect long lines and short supplies of the most sought after items like water, batteries and gas.

To ensure that retailers are charging a fair price state Attorney General Pam Bondi activated Florida’s price gouging hotline for people to call if they suspect they are being taken advantage of.

The opening of the hotline comes as Governor Rick Scott declares a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties in response to threats posed by Hurricane Irma—now a Category 5 hurricane.

“Floridians need to prepare now and they should not be inhibited by unlawful price increases on supplies necessary to brace for a major hurricane strike,” said Bondi in a statement. “By reporting suspected price gouging you can protect yourself and your fellow Floridians.”

The state’s gouging hotline is (866)-9-NO-SCAM.

State law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential items, such as food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period, in addition to other civil penalties that may apply.

State law also criminalizes the sale of goods and services to the public without possession of an occupational license. Violators of the law can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.