HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Price Gouging Hotline Activated As Florida Preps For Irma

Filed Under: Hurricane, Irma, Pam Bondi, Price Gouging

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Florida residents and visitors stock up on hurricane supplies in advance of Irma’s approach, expect long lines and short supplies of the most sought after items like water, batteries and gas.

To ensure that retailers are charging a fair price state Attorney General Pam Bondi activated Florida’s price gouging hotline for people to call if they suspect they are being taken advantage of.

The opening of the hotline comes as Governor Rick Scott declares a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties in response to threats posed by Hurricane Irma—now a Category 5 hurricane.

“Floridians need to prepare now and they should not be inhibited by unlawful price increases on supplies necessary to brace for a major hurricane strike,” said Bondi in a statement. “By reporting suspected price gouging you can protect yourself and your fellow Floridians.”

The state’s gouging hotline is (866)-9-NO-SCAM.

What you should be doing to Prep For Hurricane Irma.

State law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential items, such as food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period, in addition to other civil penalties that may apply.

State law also criminalizes the sale of goods and services to the public without possession of an occupational license. Violators of the law can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch