Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In West Kendall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are investigating a police involved shooting in West Kendall.
The shooting reportedly happened Tuesday near 6500 block of Kendale Lakes Drive.
Chopper4 was over the scene around noon where a body covered with a yellow tarp could be seen.
It remains unclear what led the officer to open fire.
Officers have not released the identity of the person shot.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.