Monster Hurricane Irma Heading Toward Leeward Islands

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A powerful Category 4 Hurricane Irma is heading toward the Leeward Islands.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 320 miles east of the Leedward Islands.

Irma was moving to the west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Irma is forecast to continue heading toward the west today followed by a turn toward the west-northwest tonight. On the forecast track, the core of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight and early Wednesday.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels along the coasts of the extreme northern Leeward Islands within the hurricane warning area near and to the north of the center of Irma. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area by tonight, with tropical storm conditions beginning later today. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area where hurricane conditions are also possible.

Irma is expected to produce up to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. These rainfall amounts may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.