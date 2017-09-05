Know Your Evacuation Routes Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As officials begin ordering residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma, now is the time to review the storm surge planning zones and evacuation routes.
Broward:
Miami-Dade:
Monroe:
Emergency managers have already told residents in the Keys to evacuate after a State of Local Emergency was declared for Monroe County on Tuesday afternoon. Residents can sign up for alerts or view them by clicking here or you can reach their emergency hotline at 1-800-955-5504.
Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine is asking residents to voluntarily evacuate.
Miami-Dade County offers a variety of apps and alerts to stay up to date. You can sign up for Miami-Dade Emergency Alerts that will let you know through email or texts about public safety issues, recommended public protective actions, or other emergency information. Their SAFE app lets users find open and available evacuation centers and Disaster Assistance Centers near you. To report damage info to the county, click here.
For Broward residents, you can sign up for AccessBROWARD to receive email alerts. Officials are asking that you follow @ReadyBroward on Twitter. You can also report damage at the county’s site. Broward officials would also like its resident to take a Community Preparedness Survey.
