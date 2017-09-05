Excalibur Found? Young Girl Pulls Sword From Famous Lake

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local — A seven-year-old in Britain may be the new “lady of the lake.” The young girl and her father discovered a four-foot sword in the same lake where King Arthur is fabled to have thrown his legendary weapon, Excalibur.

According to local reports, Matilda Jones was enjoying a family vacation at Dozmary Pool in Cornwall when she stumbled across the sword in the waist-deep waters. “It was a blistering hot day and Matilda asked if we could go for a paddle. She was only waist deep when she said she could see a sword,” her father Paul Jones said.

One of the myths surrounding King Arthur’s sword says it was given to the legendary ruler by a mysterious figure known as the “lady in the lake,” who reached out from the same Cornwall lake to hand off Excalibur. Legends say that King Arthur returned to the spot after he was mortally wounded at the Battle of Camlann and the sword was returned to the lady in the lake.

“It was just there laying flat on the bottom of the lake,” Matilda’s father added as he noted the massive weapon was as tall as his daughter. The proud dad doesn’t believe his daughter will be able to claim the British throne however, as he confessed that the blade doesn’t seem to be as old as Excalibur. “I don’t think it’s particularly old. It’s probably an old film prop,” Jones admitted.