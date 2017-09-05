Sessions To Address DACA Decision, Affecting 800K Dreamers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In just a few hours, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will address the administration’s plans on the future of nearly one million undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

CBS NEWS confirmed President Donald Trump’s plans to let the Obama-era program known as DACA expire.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which went into effect five years ago, allows young immigrants to obtain work permits and avoid deportation.

Activists were outside the White House Monday night urging President Trump to uphold legal protections for children whose parents illegally entered the country.

Luke Hwang came to America at age 11.

“These are children who have grown up in this country and call this place home,” said Hwang.

President Trump has struggled with the decision – even praising the young immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

“We love the dreamers, we love everybody,” said President Trump.

Prominent lawmakers from both parties have encouraged Trump not to immediately end the program but attorneys general from Texas and nine other states threatened to sue if the president does not agree Tuesday to “phase out the DACA program.”

They argue that DACA is the result of presidential overreach by President Obama, who created it by executive action in 2012.

Candidate Trump promised to shut it down.

“I will immediately terminate President Obama’s illegal executive order on immigration,” said Trump during his campaign.

As president, Trump said he was reconsidering.

“The DACA situation is a very, very-it’s a very difficult thing for me. Because you know I love these kids. I love kids,” said Trump back in February.

Maria Praeli could be deported when her work permit expires next February.

“This news has affected the 800,000 people like my cousin, like myself, who grew up here, who are feeling really anxious,” said Praeli.