HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

North Korea Threat Escalates With Latest Bomb Test

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hena Doba, North Korea, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The threat from North Korea escalated over the weekend as the country performed its most powerful nuclear test to date.

South Korea’s military says it carried out a live fire exercise this morning using fighter jets and long range ballistic missiles in a drill simulating an attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site.

The ongoing exercises are in response to North Korea’s claims to have detonated a advnaced hydrogen bomb underground Sunday.

The United Nations is also set to respond with an emergency Security Council meeting today. Hours after the rogue regime’s nuclear test, President Trump responded on Twitter.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis said while the U.S. is not looking to “annihilate” North Korea the president did ask to be briefed on all military options.

“Any threat to the United States or our allies will be met with a massive military response,” said Mattis.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said before Sunday’s test if the situation in North Korea doesn’t change course, the use of force is inevitable.

“I am 100% certain that if Kim Jung Un continues to develop missile technology that can hit America if diplomacy fails to stop him, there will be an attack by the US against his weapon system,” he said.

Less than a month ago, the UN imposed its stiffest sanctions so far on the reclusive nation. This weekend’s claimed hydrogen bomb test is the North’s sixth nuclear test since 2006.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch