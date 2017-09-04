HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Man Accused Of Impersonating Cop On Alligator Alley

NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) — A Miami man was arrested after he allegedly tried to pull drivers over on Alligator Alley by pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

On Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said it received a call from driver who said a man in a black Toyota with dark tinted windows pulled alongside the driver’s car on Interstate 75, flashed a badge and motioned for the driver to pull over.

Troopers were told the man also tried pulling over other cars. They stopped 61-year-old Lloyd Chang 24 miles down the road. He had a concealed weapons permit badge around his neck and a handgun in his backseat.

Chang is charged with a third degree felony and was being held at the Collier County jail.

