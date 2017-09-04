WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Hurricane Irma Moving Toward Leeward Islands

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Irma will begin impacting the Leeward Islands late Tuesday.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 3 hurricane was about 625 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

The storm was moving to the west-southwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles .

Some strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night.

A turn toward the west is expected later today, followed by a west-northwestward turn late Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move closer to the Leeward Islands through Tuesday and then be near the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis
* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten
* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area by Tuesday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by late Tuesday.

Swells generated by Irma will begin affecting the northern Leeward Islands today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

