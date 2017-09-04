WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Expecting Third Child

LONDON (CBSMiami) – Another royal baby is on the way.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting another child.

The announcement was made on the Kensignton Palace Twitter account.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already parents to four year old Prince George and two year old Princess Charlotte.

Middleton cancelled a planned appearance in London on Monday to be car for at Kensington Palace. During her first two pregnancies, Kate, 34, battled acute morning sickness.

