HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Cody Parkey To Replace Fins Kicker Andrew Franks

Filed Under: Football, Miami Dolphins, NFL, sports

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins have released their kicker for the last two seasons, Andrew Franks, and replaced him with kicker Cody Parkey who they claimed off waivers.

Parkey was released Saturday by the Cleveland Browns. In next Sunday’s season opener he’ll kick in the same stadium where he missed three field goal attempts for the Browns last year when they lost to Miami in overtime. In other games he went 17 for 19.

Parkey made the Pro Bowl in 2014, when he went 32 for 36 on field goals for the Philadelphia Eagles and set an NFL rookie record with 150 points.

The Dolphins also claimed former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Justin March-Lillard on Sunday. He played in only five games last year because of a broken hand.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch