Cody Parkey To Replace Fins Kicker Andrew Franks

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins have released their kicker for the last two seasons, Andrew Franks, and replaced him with kicker Cody Parkey who they claimed off waivers.
Parkey was released Saturday by the Cleveland Browns. In next Sunday’s season opener he’ll kick in the same stadium where he missed three field goal attempts for the Browns last year when they lost to Miami in overtime. In other games he went 17 for 19.
Parkey made the Pro Bowl in 2014, when he went 32 for 36 on field goals for the Philadelphia Eagles and set an NFL rookie record with 150 points.
The Dolphins also claimed former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Justin March-Lillard on Sunday. He played in only five games last year because of a broken hand.
