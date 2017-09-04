American Airlines Lets Travelers Rebook Caribbean Trip Ahead Of Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — American Airlines is giving some customers a chance to rebook their flights due to Hurricane Irma.

The company said Monday anyone who has travel plans that would go to, through or from airports in the Caribbean that would be affected by Irma, can rebook without incurring change fees.

Airports that are part of their travel alert include:

Anguilla Wallblake, Anguilla (AXA)

Antigua, Antigua (ANU)

Beef Island, British Virgin Islands (EIS)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

St. Croix Island, U.S. Virgin Islands (STX)

St. Kitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKB)

St. Maarten, Saint Maarten (SXM)

St. Thomas Island, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT)

For your change fee to be waived you must have bought your ticket by Sept. 3rd, are scheduled to travel from Sept. 5th – 6th. and can travel from Monday to Saturday without changing your origin or destination.

You can rebook online or by calling 1-800-433-7300.

The company says they will continue monitoring the track of Hurricane Irma and will issue alerts accordingly.

At last check, Hurricane Irma is expected to remain a major hurricane through the week and could directly affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Cuba, according to the National Weather Service.

It is still too early to determined what and if Irma will have a direct impact on the continental U.S.