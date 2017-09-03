Toddlers Found At Bottom Of Murky Backyard Pool

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — Two toddlers were left in critical condition after being pulled from a murky, unused pool behind a home in Lauderdale Lakes.

The children, a boy and girl, one is two years old, the other one and a half, were found unconscious and unresponsive.

“They were here. An uncle went outside to do yard work and, minutes later, the grandmother was asking where the children were,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Jachles. “And that’s when they began an all-out search and the uncle found the two at the bottom of the swimming pool in the backyard.”

The uncle pulled the children out of the pool and attempted CPR. Fire Rescue was able to get a pulse on both children and transported them to Plantation General Hospital.

Authorities said there were five adults at home, three uncles and the kids’ grandparents. The news was unbelievable to neighbors.

“They were inside the house and they don’t know what’s going on with the two children,” asked Jean, a neighbor. “That’s very sad, my friend. Very sad.”

Detectives are investigating and will determine if any further actions needs to be taken. BSO cautioned everyone to keep an eye on children.

“All it takes is a split second for children to wonder away and find water,” said Jachles. “It’s like a magnet that attracts them and the heart breaking thing is that these drownings are preventable.”

Florida leads the nation in drowning deaths of children under the age of 5.