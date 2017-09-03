NHC: Irma Tracks Near Bahamas Friday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Irma’s intensity continues to fluctuate and is back to Category 3 strength, moving west-southwest.
Interests in the Leeward Islands should be monitoring the storm closely.
At 11 a.m. Sunday, the center of the hurricane was 885 miles east of the Leeward Islands.
Irma is moving toward the west-southwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this course at a slightly slower forward speed is expected through tonight. A turn toward the west is forecast on Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km).
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.
