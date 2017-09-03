Fatal Accidents In Broward Mar Labor Day Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) — Authorities are warning drivers to be careful during the Labor Day holiday weekend following two separate fatal crashes in Broward County.

One person was killed when a car burst into flames along I-95, near State Road 84, during a multi-car crash around 4:30 a.m.

“We had three vehicles traveling northbound on 95. Still trying to determine the sequence of events but the three cars came together and involved a fatality,” said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Wysocky. “The subject subsequently died in the car from the fire.”

One other person was transported to Broward Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another death resulted a few hours earlier, along Miramar Pkwy, near S.W. 186th Avenue, after Miramar Police noticed a car pulled over on the side of the road.

“The Miramar Police Department stopped to investigate the car, at which point the vehicle fled, fled eastbound on Miramar Parkway, and ran, to this point, into the ramp lane to go south on I-75,” said Sgt. Wysocky.

The driver, however, lost control.

“Wasn’t able to negotiate the curve, crossed over the entrance and exit ramps and into this pond here,” Sgt. Wysocky continued.

Three teenagers in the car, two females and one male, were able to escape and swim out of the pond safely.

Opa-locka resident Robert Anthony Andrade, 22, didn’t make it out, officials said. His body was pulled from the water about seven hours after the crash.

Sgt. Wysocky reiterated the importance of wearing your seat belt and the dangers of drinking, as well as distracted driving as more cars are out on the road for Labor Day.