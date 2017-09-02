Irma Remains Powerful Hurricane

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Irma continues to fluctuate in intensity but remains a powerful hurricane.
At 5 a.m., the center of the hurricane was 1320 east of the Leeward Islands.
Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A west-southwest motion is expected during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next couple of days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane into early next week.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here