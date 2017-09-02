HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Irma Remains Powerful Hurricane

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Season, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Irma continues to fluctuate in intensity but remains a powerful hurricane.

At 5 a.m., the center of the hurricane was 1320 east of the Leeward Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A west-southwest motion is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next couple of days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane into early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

