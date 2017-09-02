HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Gov. Rick Scott Wants Young Immigrants To Stay

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott has called on Congress to take action letting young immigrants brought into the country illegally by their parents remain in the United States.

Scott late Friday jumped into the debate over the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants the ability to work legally in the country and a reprieve from deportation. President Donald Trump is expected to announce next week his plans for the program.

The Republican governor said in a statement that “I do not favor punishing children for the actions of their parents.”

Scott, who is expected to challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson next year, did say that then-President Barack Obama was wrong to create the program by executive order.

