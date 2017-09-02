Brad Kaaya Released By The Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have released former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Kaaya will likely make the Lions practice squad, but will have to clear waivers first. Another team could claim him first.
The move comes hours before the NFL’s cut deadline. All teams must have their rosters down to 53 men by 4:00 PM on Saturday.
Jake Rudock, drafted a year before Kaaya in 2016, holds on to the Lions’ backup quarterback job behind Matthew Stafford.
Kaaya left the University of Miami for the NFL with one year of eligibility left. The Lions took Kaaya in round 6 (215th overall) of the 2017 draft.