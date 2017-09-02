HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Brad Kaaya Released By The Detroit Lions

By Alex Donno
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Brad Kaaya, Detroit Lions, Miami Hurricanes

The Detroit Lions have released former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kaaya will likely make the Lions practice squad, but will have to clear waivers first. Another team could claim him first.

The move comes hours before the NFL’s cut deadline. All teams must have their rosters down to 53 men by 4:00 PM on Saturday.

Jake Rudock, drafted a year before Kaaya in 2016, holds on to the Lions’ backup quarterback job behind Matthew Stafford.

Kaaya left the University of Miami for the NFL with one year of eligibility left. The Lions took Kaaya in round 6 (215th overall) of the 2017 draft.

More from Alex Donno
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch