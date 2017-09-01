HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Thieves Make Quick Work At Weston Apple Store

Filed Under: Burglary, Weston

WESTON (CBSMiami) — It took only four minutes for three thieves to break into an Apple store in Weston and leave with a handful of items.

The owner at Fix Apple Now, at 2806 Weston Road, was watching the surveillance video in real-time as he noticed one guy crouch down in front of the storefront, around 2:50 a.m. on August 20th.

“He creeps up to the store, hesitates and cracks the glass door open with a hammer,” said the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “He and his two criminal cohorts scurry into the store. One suspect goes to the front desk looking for something to steal while the other two raid the office of Mac monitors and laptops. At one point, one of the burglars fills a red bin with electronics only to have it dumped and used by another suspect.”

All three suspects wore gloves. One had a red New Era baseball cap. Another wore a red knit cap covering part of his shoulder-length dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

