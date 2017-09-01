Texas Gulf Coast Resident Brace For More Flooding

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami) – As southeastern Texas begins to dry out from days of rain from Harvey, cities along the Gulf coast may be in for more flooding.

The Neches and Sabine Rivers could crest today, potentially bringing even more flooding to towns already hard hit.

On Thursday, stranded residents were still being rescued from high flood waters. In Beaumont, a hospital was evacuated after the storm knocked out the city’s drinking water supply. The National Weather Service says a flood threat in the area exists until the middle of next week.

“We underestimated it, we didn’t think it would be this devastating,” David Lovra who was flooded out of his home.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Rockport where he pledged the federal government’s support during a visit Thursday. While up north in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner insisted the city has turned a corner.

“The City of Houston, and let me just speak into all of the cameras, the City of Houston is open for business and quite frankly we’re open for business right now,” he said.

In Harris County, which includes Houston, officials said 70-percent of the county was covered by at least a foot-and-a-half of water, most of which could recede by the end of the weekend.

Firefighters in the city are now going house by house looking for victims. The confirmed death toll attributed to Harvey is 37.

Some residents who were stranded by the storm have begun to return home.

“We’re outta here. My wife is from San Antonio and she doesn’t want to go through this anymore and we’re done,” said flood victim Lowell Rosenthal.

Several refineries around Houston are still out of commission because of storm. Some experts predict that could raise gas prices by another 40 cents per gallon, over the next several weeks.

President Trump, who pledged one-million-dollars of his own money to relief efforts, is tomorrow making his second visit to Texas since the storm began.