Pembroke Pines Police: Car Stolen From Outside Daycare With Child Inside

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – There were some terrifying moments outside a Pembroke Pines daycare Friday afternoon after a father parked his car in front of the daycare and got out to pick up his son while leaving his older child sleeping in the car.

Minutes later his car and his son were gone.

Surveillance video from a business near the daycare shows a young man walking around the car, a short time after the father exited the vehicle. The young man appeared to check out the car, then got inside and zoomed off.

Pembroke Pines Police say the car thieves quickly let the 7-year-old out of the car in the same parking lot. The child was not harmed.

“They just said, ‘Get out the car,’ that’s it,” the father told CBS 4 News.

The father said he only thought he’d be out of the car for a few moments to pick up a younger child at the daycare when his car got ripped off.

“I mean, I got out and came to the door, here and got him and they just took off right there,” the man said.

He said the thieves were young.

“It was some kids,” he said. “They said they had book bags, I guess.”

Miami Gardens Police recovered the car in their city a while later. We’re told they were able to track it down by using OnStar.

CBS4 cameras showed police questioning a trio of young men. It’s not clear if anyone has been arrested and charged in the crime.

Brittany Evans’ kids attend the daycare. The police activity outside the daycare surprised her. She’s grateful the boy in the car is ok and that no one was hurt.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Evans said. “You just make sure that you’re extra careful. Nowadays, with parents, they think it’s easier to get in and out real quick with the kids in the car but clearly that’s not the safest thing to do.”