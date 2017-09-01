South Florida, Dolphins Players Answer Call To Help Harvey Victims

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The donation center at Hard Rock Stadium was bustling with cars lined up to give Friday.

The effort to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey began thanks to defensive backs Xavien Howard and Michael Thomas with the Miami Dolphins. Both of them are from Houston and their schools are being used as shelters.

Their good will was contagious as donations from South Floridians arrived by the carload all week at the stadium.

“I feel happy to do it,” said Deborah Burrows. “I also want to give because we all need. At some point, at some time, we all need.”

Dropping off items at @HardRockStadium for those affected by Hurricane Harvey? Enter through Gate 4 with your items. pic.twitter.com/esp1848ryF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 30, 2017

Thousands have stopped by to donate, leaving a mound of items behind to be shipped to Houston. And to get it there, All My Sons Moving & Storage answered the call to help. They offered up their drivers and trucks to get the donations to the people who need them.