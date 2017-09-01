WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

South Florida, Dolphins Players Answer Call To Help Harvey Victims

By Ted Scouten
Filed Under: Disaster Relief, Hurricane Harvey, Miami Dolphins, Michael Thomas, Ted Scouten, Texas, Xavien Howard

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The donation center at Hard Rock Stadium was bustling with cars lined up to give Friday.

A donation drive was held at Hard Rock Stadium following the damage and flooding in Texas from Hurricane Harvey. (Source: CBS4)

The effort to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey began thanks to defensive backs Xavien Howard and Michael Thomas with the Miami Dolphins. Both of them are from Houston and their schools are being used as shelters.

Their good will was contagious as donations from South Floridians arrived by the carload all week at the stadium.

“I feel happy to do it,” said Deborah Burrows. “I also want to give because we all need. At some point, at some time, we all need.”

Thousands have stopped by to donate, leaving a mound of items behind to be shipped to Houston. And to get it there, All My Sons Moving & Storage answered the call to help. They offered up their drivers and trucks to get the donations to the people who need them.

