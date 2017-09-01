Older People Need To Get Moving To Avoid “Old Folks” Pains

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – If you’re getting older but don’t want to feel like you’re getting older, researchers have some advice for you.
Get off your duff and do something.
A new study from George Washington University suggests if older people want to avoid disability, they need to move more and sit less.
The data showed that people who watched TV more than five hours a day were physically active less than three hours a week and wer much more likely to have trouble walking in the future.
Researchers say even small changes like walking, gardening and house work can make a difference.
