WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Older People Need To Get Moving To Avoid “Old Folks” Pains

Filed Under: Fitness, Health, walking

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – If you’re getting older but don’t want to feel like you’re getting older, researchers have some advice for you.

Get off your duff and do something.

A new study from George Washington University suggests if older people want to avoid disability, they need to move more and sit less.

The data showed that people who watched TV more than five hours a day were physically active less than three hours a week and wer much more likely to have trouble walking in the future.

Researchers say even small changes like walking, gardening and house work can make a difference.

Check out some fun ways to get moving HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch