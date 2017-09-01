Deals To Be Made At Miami Home Design & Remodeling Show

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is your one stop shop for anything and everything related to home renovation.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo got a sneak peek inside just hours before opening day at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“The Home Design and Remodeling Show is everything that encompasses home. Everything from major home improvement to small decorative ideas,” said Adam Kayce, the show director. “You can literally come in a build an entire home in all in the one stop shop.”

One of the highlights of the show is the designer rooms for the stars – dream spaces for local TV personalities.

“What? This is amazing” said Petrillo, looking at her new room.

Petrillo was lucky enough to have a living room designed for her by interior designer Reginald Dunlap.

“You told me on the phone that you liked a Tommy Bahamas look, that you love the Bahamas. I tried to give you that with a modern edge,” said Dunlap.

From a beautiful Moroccan mirror made with mother of pearl to candlelit fire places, emerald green chairs and even custom-designed crazy cool graffiti walls.

“It’s totally me and I didn’t even know it,” said Petrillo.

There are 250 exhibitors under 175,000 square feet of space. You’ll find everything from fancy chandeliers and closets to landscaping, the newest in bathtubs made from antibacterial composite materials to the best in interior and exterior doors.

“This is a pivot door. See how it opens?” said Adam, pointing out beautiful outdoor glass and wood doors. “And all hurricane impact.”

If you want it, it’s at the show. And there are deals to be made.

“There are deals to be made. There are floor model specials. People want to sell what’s here on the floor and make deals with everyone who comes here This is the place to be to be for all your home remodeling needs for sure,” said Adam.

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is on now through September 4th at 7:30 p.m.

For more info, visit: www.homeshows.net.