Marlins Call Up LH Dillon Peters To Face Phillies Friday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Marlins hope to ignore a four-game losing skid after winning 13 of 16 on their way back into the National League wildcard mix.

They lost the first game of a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, owners of the league’s worst record, including home run leader Giancarlo Stanton’s 0-for-5 night.

Stanton is just 1-for-15 during the losing streak. The Marlins’ slugger has gone deep against Friday’s starter, Nick Pivetta, however.

Philadelphia has a hot hitter of their own, however, in 24-year-old first baseman Rhys Hoskins. His single on Thursday gave him the longest hitting streak by a Phillies rookie in the first month of his career at 13 games, since Hall-of-Famer Chuck Klein did it in 1928.

Hoskins will face off against LH Dillon Peters, who was called up by the fish four months after fracturing his thumb at Double-A Jacksonville. Peters turned 25 on Thursday.

