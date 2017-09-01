In The Recruiting Huddle: Willie Davis – Booker T. Washington

PLAYER: Willie Davis

POSITION: WR/RB

SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: Sometimes in life we are taught that if you wait long enough and do what you can to make positive things happen, good things will come your way. That is what this very talented young man is finding out – as he leaves his former schools behind and will be a major difference maker for the Tornadoes in 2017. This is a versatile and very talented football player who can lineup in the backfield, play the slot position and use his skill level, quickness and athleticism to help this program add balance. As Davis showed against Miami Central, this is a football player who has what it takes to help this program and lead them back to the 4A state title game. Keep your eye on this quality football player. He is exactly what the very talented Tornadoes needed this season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5260231/willie-davis