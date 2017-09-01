Hollywood Hills QB Scores TD On Her First Pass

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COOPER CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A big high five for Holly.
That’s Holly Neher, a junior, who plays quarterback for the Hollywood Hills High Spartans.
On the first pass of her high school football career – she threw a touchdown.
It was just the third snap from center for Holly Neher in her debut Thursday night for Hollywood Hills High School. It was a 42-yard scoring play to Alexander Shelton late in the fourth quarter of a 21-7 loss to Hallandale High School.
“I just saw a little bit of orange on my first pass and it went for a touchdown to Alex,” Neher told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. “I was pretty excited.”
Her second pass was another completion to Shelton for 24 yards. She finished the night going 2 for 4 for 66 yards and the one score in the Spartans loss.
Neher is not the first female to play quarterback in Broward County. In 2012, South Plantation’s Erin Dimeglio played quarterback.
She is, however, the first female high school QB to throw a touchdown pass.
