Immigrant Advocates Hold Vigil In Front Of Freedom Tower To Shine Light On Fight For DACA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every day, until a decision is made, vigils will be held in front of the Freedom Tower in an effort to save the DACA program.

“It’s not about the people in power, it’s about the power in people,” Michelle Bart told the crowd.

They call themselves “Dreamers” – undocumented children who are in the U.S. under the DACA program that has deferred their deportation.

“I was able to have a license. I was able to get a car and start working and all that it’s been is to continue to go to school,” said DACA recipient Narry Lopez.

Bart is fighting cancer and she says being a DACA recipient has allowed her to receive the care she needs.

“It help me feel that I have a place of safety,” she said.

According to Department of Homeland Security, an estimated 787,000 children have been deferred from deportation.

CBS News reports that President Donald Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, the 2012 program implemented by President Barack Obama.

Ending the program would mean not accepting new permits and allowing existing permits to expire with no opportunity to reapply.

Florida Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo tweeted out to House GOP memebers, asking them to take a stand for Dreamers.

Many @HouseGOP colleagues taking a stand for #DREAMers. Need more than words. Take action & pass #RACact for fair & permanent solution. — Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) September 1, 2017

Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement that stopped short of criticizing President Trump.

He said he does “not favor punishing children for the actions of their parents” and that “Congress must act on this immediately.”