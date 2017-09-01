Fins On 4 | Fins-Vikings Recap | Landry Review Ongoing | Profile: Jakeem Grant | Dolphins Central | Live Blog | Roster | Player Stats | Fins GearPower Rankings | Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool

Florida Governor: No More Bonuses For Employees

Filed Under: Enterprise Florida, Visit Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants the state’s two economic development organizations to stop paying their employees bonuses.

Scott on Thursday put that idea in a letter he sent to the boards that oversee Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida. Visit Florida promotes the state to tourists, while Enterprise Florida is responsible for trying to lure companies to the state.

Both agencies receive millions from taxpayers but have used private donations to pay bonuses. Both organizations have come under fire in the past year for spending.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Visit Florida paid nearly $441,000 in employee bonuses this summer. The bonuses were first approved by the agency board in May 2016 but were not paid out until July.

Enterprise Florida paid out bonuses last year but has not approved any for 2017.

