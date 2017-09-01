Trump On DACA Decision: Expect It ‘Sometime Today Or Over The Weekend’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A decision on DACA is expected sometime Friday or over the weekend, President Donald Trump told reporters.

Meantime, Dreamers protected from deportation by the Obama-era policy, are holding their breath.

When asked Friday, if Dreamers should be worried, the president only responded, “We love the Dreamers. We love everybody. Thank you very much.”

The Dreamers policy has kept children who arrived in the United States without documentation safe from deportation. That could change for about 800,000 registered DACA recipients.

It’s a topic that affects many in South Florida which is why education, business and political leaders gathered earlier this week – calling on the president to continue the Dreamers policy.

“These young people are an important component of our future, and today we are telling them ‘we are with you,'” said Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padron at the event at MDC’s downtown Miami Wolfson Campus.

Supporters say the Dreamers will go on to careers, become consumers, buy homes, buy cars and build the American economy.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the students in his schools sing the National Anthem, say the Pledge of Allegiance, are loyal to their adopted country and “American in every way except on paper.”

Immigrant advocates’ ultimate goal has been for Congress to enshrine DACA into law and enact comprehensive immigration reform, providing a pathway to citizenship.

President Trump who has taken a tough stance on immigration has been mostly mum about the issue.

“It continues to be under review, and when we have an announcement we’ll let you guys know,” said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier this week.

This comes amid mounting pressure from Republican attorneys general of ten states who have set a deadline of Tuesday to dismantle DACA. If it’s not dismantled, they say they will sue the federal government.