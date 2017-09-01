WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

BSO: Missing Autistic Man May Have Been ‘Disoriented’ Leaving Home

Filed Under: Ft. Lauderdale, Missing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A 20-year-old disabled man who went missing Thursday has been found a day later.

Rashard Frazier was last seen near the 2000-block of N.W. 12th Court in unincorporated Broward around 4 p.m. on August 31.

He suffers from autism and has the mental capacity of a young child.

Police think Frazier became “disoriented when he left his home Thursday afternoon.”

Authorities sent out an update Friday afternoon saying he was located and reunited with his family.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch