BSO: Missing Autistic Man May Have Been ‘Disoriented’ Leaving Home

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A 20-year-old disabled man who went missing Thursday has been found a day later.
Rashard Frazier was last seen near the 2000-block of N.W. 12th Court in unincorporated Broward around 4 p.m. on August 31.
He suffers from autism and has the mental capacity of a young child.
Police think Frazier became “disoriented when he left his home Thursday afternoon.”
Authorities sent out an update Friday afternoon saying he was located and reunited with his family.