Let’s Get Wellfluent: Go Fresh In September!

“Eating locally sourced food has never been easier. Check out AvMed’s curated list of the best farmer’s markets, restaurant deals and food festivals in South Florida this month. Bon appétit!

Adrienne Arsht Center Farmer’s Market

Every Monday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami.

Keep it fresh Mondays! Purchase fresh food from stands overflowing with local harvest seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared food and beverages, while enjoying periodic workshops with food writers and chefs, live music and cooking demonstrations. Free parking.

Miami Spice

September 1-30. Miami Area

Miami Spice is a mouth-watering restaurant promotion showcasing the very best of Miami cuisine. Participating restaurants offer three-course meals featuring signature dishes created by world-renowned chefs at reduced prices: Lunch/Brunch $23 and Dinner $39.

Food in Motion

September 8 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 310 NE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale

Join local artisans, farmers, and food trucks on the second Friday of each month at Peter Feldman Park, an after dark green market & artisan food event! For all ages, enjoy locally purveyed goods, food trucks, vegan options, gourmet baked goods and free beer.

Wynwood Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mana Wynwood

Wynwood Farmer’s Market is a curated collection of passionate growers, makers and food and craft entrepreneurs. A social gathering place where adults can bring family and friends, and children can play and experience a sense of community. They learn where things come from and how they are made.

Sunday Jazz Brunch

September 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Fort Lauderdale Riverwalk.

An ideal way to relax and enjoy a Sunday picnic at the Riverwalk. This free, live, outdoor concert series brings the area’s best local jazz artists. Listen to the music on three different stages on the first Sunday of each month.

Crave GFL

September 1-30. Fort Lauderdale Area

Join us as we celebrate Greater Fort Lauderdale’s top restaurants, chefs and cuisine and indulge in the area’s hottest culinary experiences. Enjoy specially-created three-course gourmet dinner menus for $37 during Crave GFL Restaurant Month.

