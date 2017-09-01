New Program Gives Inmates, Abandoned Dogs A 2nd Chance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new south Florida program is letting inmates go one-on-one with abandoned dogs.

The program teaches inmates how to train them before they get put up for adoption.

Behind the barbed wire at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, it was graduation day with dogs ready for adoption on Friday.

Thanks to the program, called Second Chance Boot Camp, the dogs are more socialized for any type of new owner.

It’s also a chance for inmates to turn things around.

Young men like Jareece Acree and Christopher Bailey are part of the program – some say they want to have a job like this when they get out.

They work with the animals in lock up – teaching them about positive and negative reinforcement, commands like sit and stay and teaching them to be housebroken.

A partnership between Miami-Dade Corrections and the rescue group Applause For Paws intended to increase the adopt-ability of shelter dogs through the program.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman, an advocate for the program, says both the animals and the young people on the wrong path needed some correction and rehabilitation. It means they all got new skills.

“A great skill that is not only marketable but sustainable,” said Hamen.