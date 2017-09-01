Grieving Father Wants Daughter’s Killer Caught, Reward Offered

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — A grieving father is asking the public for help to find his daughter’s killer.

Tiara Jackson, 34, was killed just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday near SE 36th Avenue and SE 2nd Street in a gated Homestead community.

“I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to do,” said her father Willie Green

Neighbors saw her body taken from the home she lived in with her husband and 5-year-old son.

“I didn’t want to believe it, if it was true because it just did not make any sense,” said Green.

His daughter had been married more than six years.

“Did they have any problems before,” asked CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

“No,” said Green.

Officers are calling her murder a domestic case and are not saying if anyone has been questioned.

No one answered at the home of Tiara Jackson when we knocked.

Green says his daughter was a realtor associate with a bright future.

“She was a nice girl. She didn’t give anybody any problems. She was just trying to work and do everything she should do,” said Green.

Jackson’s neighbor Kiara Infante wants answers.

“I sure do, as we all do, with kids around,” said Infante. “This was very sad, especially with the loss of a son. I have a daughter myself.”

Miami-Dade Police have put out a flyer asking anyone with info to come forward, even if it is an anonymous tip.

Meantime, Jackson’s father has a plea.

“Help out please, if you can. If you can help. It is a hurting thing,” said Green.

“What would it mean to you to have this case solved?” asked D’Oench. “It would mean a lot. It would mean a lot. My daughter meant a lot to me.”

Miami-Dade Police said the case is being reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office and that’s why they are not commenting on the case.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS. There is a reward of up to $3,000, if a tip leads to an arrest in the case.