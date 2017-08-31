Week 2 Will Showcase More Quality Matchups

If you have followed high school football in South Florida for at least the past decade, you already know the inner city rivalries that continue to take center stage.

Tonight, yes Thursday evening, we have one of those games that represents two of the most dominating programs in the country over the past seven years. Eight state titles between the two heavyweights and national recognition for both.

Two local coaches – Tim “Ice” Harris from Booker T. Washington – and Roland Smith, who has developed plenty of talent through the years with the Central Rockets – square off in a game that will feature some of the top players and coaches in the region.

As many wonder how programs in this day of so many transfers and changes remain in the spotlight – both programs can make the same claim: coaching! Look up and down both coaching staffs and you will see alumni, community leaders and very good football people.

These are two of the most disciplined programs you will find. Both coaches have the belief in hard work and competition. Neither will run from major competition. Just look who both have taken on – and that will never stop.

The 7:00 kickoff from Traz Powell Stadium will pit a pair of 1-0 teams who have a chance to accomplish some special things this year – and this evening’s contest promises to be a thriller, just like it is every year.

In addition to this impressive event, there are a few other games this weekend that will certainly move the excitement needle. As college teams open up, the local high school programs will also feature some very good games.

There are four extremely interesting Friday night games that will tell where some of the local programs stand. Because the schedules are so competitive, things do change a little every week.

One of the games that will capture the attention is Christopher Columbus at Miami Northwestern at “The Mecca” – Traz Powell Stadium for a 7:30 start.

People continue to leave Columbus and head coach Chris Merritt out of the discussion when talking about the top 8A teams in the area – while the Bulls and head coach Max Edwards and indeed one of the programs everyone will be watching. Lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

In Plantation on Friday night, the second best team in Nevada (behind Bishop Gorman) will head east as local power American Heritage and head coach Pat Surtain will see if this team that lost in the state title game by 70 points last year has the speed to keep up with the loaded Patriots.

Two area teams with big first week wins will be on the road to prove a point. Both Friday night games will showcase two programs that have the talent to pull that upset.

With a pre-season trip to Orlando out of the way, head coach Darryl Heidelburg and his Norland Vikings head to Apopka to play Rick Darlington’s always loaded Blue Darters.

While the Vikings are looking to turn some heads, Miami Palmetto and his quality program heads across Alligator Alley to play head coach Bill Kramer and his Golden Eagles. Head coach Mike Manasco and his Panthers also have the talent to make some noise this Friday night.

On Saturday, defensive-minded Deerfield Beach travels to New Jersey power St. Joseph Montvale for a 1 p.m. start that will showcase plenty of talent for head coach Jevon Glenn and his Bucks.

In addition to those big games, there are some more to check out in Miami-Dade, Broward and into the Keys.

THURSDAY (Tonight)

Coral Reef at North Miami Beach (North Miami), 7

International School of Broward at Pembroke Pines Charter, 7

Flanagan at Oxbridge (West Palm Beach), 7

Goleman (Hialeah) at Westland Hialeah (Milander), 7

Hallandale at Hollywood Hills (Cooper City), 7

Jackson (Miami) at Hialeah-Miami Lakes, 4

Varela at Miami Beach (Memorial), 7

FRIDAY

American Heritage (Delray) at Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale), 7

Barringer (New Jersey) at Champagnat Catholic (Southridge), 7

Benjamin at North Broward Prep (Coconut Creek), 7

Blanche Ely at Plantation (PAL), 7

Boyd Anderson at Boynton Beach, 7

Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale) at Miami LaSalle, 7

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) at Miramar, 7

Cooper City at Lakeland, 7

Coral Glades at West Broward (Flanagan), 7

Coral Shores at Somerset Silver Palms, 7:30

Coral Springs Charter vs. Taravella (Coral Springs), 7

Douglas at South Broward (Hollywood), 7

Edison (Miami) at Coral Gables, 4

Fort Lauderdale at Northeast, 7

Gulliver at Miami Belen Jesuit, 4

Hialeah at Naples Gulf Coast, 7

Hialeah Gardens at Miami Coral Park, 3:30

John Carroll at Pompano Beach, 7

Keys Gate Charter at Miami Westminster Christian, 4

Killian at American (Milander), 7:30

King’s Academy at Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale), 7

Miami Springs at Sunset (Tropical), 7:30

Miami High at Dr. Krop (Miami), Ives Park, 4

Monarch at Coconut Creek, 7

Monsingor Pace (Miami) at Clewiston, 7

Nova at South Plantation, 7

Palmer Trinity at Miami Ransom Everglades, 7

Pine Crest at Key West, 7:30

Piper (Sunrise) at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Somerset Academy at Pinecrest Prep, 4

Southridge (Miami) at North Miami, 7:30

Southwest Miami at South Dade, Harris Field, Homestead, 7:30

South Miami at Doral, 7

Western at Dillard (Fort Lauderdale), 7

SATURDAY

Coral Springs at Cypress Bay (Weston), 7

Ronald Reagan at Mater Academy (Milander), 7

