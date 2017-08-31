End Summer Safely With “Tow To Go” Over Labor Day Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the end of summer in sight, many Americans will be celebrating Labor Day weekend in one way or another. Whether that involves attending a family barbeque, hosting a party, or visiting the local sports bar, AAA and Budweiser want folks to plan ahead to celebrate safely. That means choosing a Designated Driver, staying where they are celebrating, or arranging for another form of safe transportation.

For those that did not plan ahead and need the Tow To Go program, it is available Friday, September 1st through 6 A.M. Tuesday morning, September 5th.

The Tow to Go program offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge over the holiday weekend.

You don’t even have to be a AAA member.

“Labor Day weekend is a great opportunity to get together with friends and family,” said Amy Stracke, Executive Director for AAA’s Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “Please plan ahead to make sure all of your loved ones get home safely – especially when alcohol is involved.”

The ‘Tow to Go’ service is designed to be used as a last resort and is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks.

Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 24,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: