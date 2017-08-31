Fins On 4 | Landry Review Ongoing | Fins-Vikings Preview | Profile: Jakeem Grant | Dolphins Central | Live Blog | Roster | Player Stats | Fins GearPower Rankings | Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool

Nearly Half A Million Pacemakers Recalled, Vulnerable To Hacking

Filed Under: FDA, Hacking, Health, Pacemakers, Recall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Almost half a million people in the U.S. must update their pacemakers that are vulnerable to being hacked.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recalling implantable pacemakers from “Abbott Laboratories.”

According to the FDA, the pacemakers could be compromised by hackers.

The flaws would potentially allow hackers to change the settings or even turn off the pacemakers.

Patients with the devices embedded in their chests will require a trip to the hospital to make the fix.

To check if your pacemaker is included in the recall, contact the company’s hotline at 1-800-722-3774.

