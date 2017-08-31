20th Anniversary Of Car Crash That Killed Princess Diana

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – Across Britain, people are marking the 20th anniversary of the Paris car crash which claimed the life of Princess Diana.

The gates of Kensington Palace are covered in photos of Diana. Those stopping by say she will never be forgotten.

“She’s such a beautiful person – that you know – it’s a memory that everybody wants to keep,” said Londoner Janet Bates.

On the eve of the anniversary, Princes William and Harry brought flowers and thanked well-wishers who came to remember their mother.

Princess Diana was one of the most famous women in the world. She was thrust into the spotlight at just 19 when she got engaged to Prince Charles. Over the next 17 years, she became the most “photographed” woman of her time. Many, including her sons, believe the paparazzi who hounded her in Paris the night of the car crash are partly to blame for her death.

“Those people that caused the accident, instead of helping, were taking photographs of her dying on the back seat,” said Prince Harry.

Two decades after Diana’s death, royal biographer Ingrid Seward says it’s much harder for the press to gain access to the monarchy.

“They loathe us all, I can assure you,” she said. “There’s no such thing as friends within the media.”

London is filled with memorials to Princess Diana. Perry Trethaway, who is visiting from New York, said she was in the fourth grade when she learned that the princess had died.

“When I think of her – I see her with the little boys William and Harry and I just remember thinking she was such a lovely mother,” she said.

While there are many conspiracy theories about Princess Diana’s death, French investigators say her driver Henri Paul was speeding and driving drunk … three times over the legal limit under French law.

Princess Diana was only 36-years old.