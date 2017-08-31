Jarvis Landry Alleged Domestic Incident Still Being Reviewed By NFL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The domestic violence investigation into Jarvis Landry that splashed headlines earlier this month has once again moved into the spotlight.

Now the question is whether the issue can be resolved before the start of the regular season, which kicks off on September 10.

Earlier this month the Broward County State Attorney’s Office confirmed it was looking into a domestic violence investigation by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and that process is still ongoing.

The incident is also being reviewed by the NFL, which was confirmed Thursday morning by league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

“The matter remains under review,” McCarthy said. “We do not comment during an on-going review.”

Landry, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has been looking to sign a lucrative extension with the Dolphins.

Whether the investigation has had any impact on negotiations is unknown, but Dolphins head coach Adam Gase did confirm that the team was following the correct protocol.

“Yes, we’re aware of it,” Gase said in early August. “We took the proper steps of what we’re supposed to. Past that, I can’t really comment on anything.”

According to police and court documents, the incident occurred on April 1st just after 10 p.m.

A Fort Lauderdale Police Incident Report provided very few details on the case, but it lists weapons used as hands, feet, fist and teeth.

There were no arrests made and no charges filed at the time of the incident.

Estrella Cerqueira, the mother of Landry’s child released a statement through a publicist after the story went public.

It said, in part: “I was not in any way physically harmed. Yes, we are going through a civil family court case and emotions are high, but I would like to make it very clear that Jarvis would never, ever do anything to harm me or anyone else.”

The statement also says that Cerqueira did not call 911, that someone else did.

Landry was asked about the ongoing legal situation following practice on August 9 and did not shy away from the topic.

“I’ve been very upfront with the team,” Landry said. “I’ve been very upfront with law enforcement. I’m here at training camp trying to get better. I don’t want any bad attention to me, this organization, Adam [Gase], nobody.”

Landry has also been the subject of trade rumors, though Gase was quick to shoot them down earlier this week.

The Dolphins play their final preseason game Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings.