Ivanka Supports Ending Equal Pay Data Collection

By James Amalino
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Wage Gap

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Ivanka Trump is supporting a move by her father’s administration to undo an Obama-era rule requiring gender-gap wage data collection.

A White House official said she was persuaded by opponents of the rule who say it was ineffective and burdensome to employers. She favored keeping the data collection in the past.

As an unpaid assistant to President Trump, Ivanka has made economic empowerment for women a key initiative. On Equal Pay Day earlier this year in April, she posted statistics suggesting the gender pay gap is still a problem.

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, women earn just 82 percent of the full-time weekly paycheck of a man despite consisting of nearly half of the U.S. workforce.

Under the Trump administration, the wage gap has reportedly tripled, with female White House staffers averaging $72,650 compared to $115,000 for male staffers, a 37 percent difference.

Detractors, however, point out a host of factors that can widen the wage gap, like longer working hours for men, taking more dangerous jobs and choosing higher-paying career paths.

