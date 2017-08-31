Irma Close To Hurricane Strength

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Irma strengthened overnight and is now close to becoming a hurricane.

At 5 a.m. the center of the storm was about 590 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

It was moving to the west at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts.

Irma is forecast to continue heading in a west-northwestward direction today and tonight, followed by a generally westward motion on Friday.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Irma is likely to become a hurricane later today.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

