Fins On 4 | Landry Review Ongoing | Fins-Vikings Preview | Profile: Jakeem Grant | Dolphins Central | Live Blog | Roster | Player Stats | Fins GearPower Rankings | Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool

In The Recruiting Huddle: Randy Charlton – Southridge

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Miami Southridge High School, Randy Charlton, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Randy Charlton Southridge

PLAYER: Randy Charlton

POSITION: DE

SCHOOL: Miami Southridge

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 235

PRE-SUMMER RATING: 40

SCOUTING: Having watched this standout the past two years, you can see how much he has improved. From the first time we watched him, he worked through blocks and played this game with a lot of passion. Moves very well – and has tremendous vision up front. This is a prospect who has programs such as Indiana, Appalachian State, Baylor, Bowling Green and Colorado on his list of programs keeping their eye on this defensive standout. Despite the opening night loss to Cardinal Gibbons, this is a program that has a lot of promise, and Charlton is at the top of the reasons why.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4754678/randy-charlton

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Randy Charlton Southridge

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch