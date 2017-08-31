PLAYER: Randy Charlton
POSITION: DE
SCHOOL: Miami Southridge
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 235
PRE-SUMMER RATING: 40
SCOUTING: Having watched this standout the past two years, you can see how much he has improved. From the first time we watched him, he worked through blocks and played this game with a lot of passion. Moves very well – and has tremendous vision up front. This is a prospect who has programs such as Indiana, Appalachian State, Baylor, Bowling Green and Colorado on his list of programs keeping their eye on this defensive standout. Despite the opening night loss to Cardinal Gibbons, this is a program that has a lot of promise, and Charlton is at the top of the reasons why.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4754678/randy-charlton