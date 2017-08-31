Gas Prices Surging Amid Refinery Closings In Texas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The extensive damage to the nation’s energy industry following Harvey continues to cause fuel shortages and is sending gasoline prices higher.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.44 a gallon according to AAA, which is up 10 cents from a week ago.
Harvey shutdown about a third of the nation’s refinery capacity, more than 4 million barrels a day. Now the pipelines that carry gas from the Gulf to the South and Northeast are running dry.
It’s all leading to higher prices at the pump right before the holiday weekend.
The national average for gas is at a high for the year and could hit a 5 year high soon.
It could take two weeks or longer before big refineries in the Houston area can recover from a record-setting deluge and resume normal operations. That assumes they didn’t suffer serious damage, which is still unknown.
Harvey made landfall in South Texas last Friday, leading to coastal flooding and swamping of much of Houston. Parts of Beaumont and Port Arthur also flooded as Harvey lost strength and moved into Louisiana.