Roster Battles Take Center Stage As Dolphins Wrap Up Preseason In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will look to end the preseason on a positive note before everyone’s focus shifts to the games that count.

Only reserve players and guys on the roster bubble are expected to see significant playing time Thursday night when Miami wraps up the exhibition schedule against the Minnesota Vikings.

For many, this will be the last chance to make an impression before the final cuts are made by Saturday at 4 p.m.

NFL teams are currently allowed to have up to 90 players on their roster but that number drastically decreases in a few days, all the way down to the regular season limit of 53.

That means over 1,100 football players will suddenly be out of a job in a few days.

GAME INFO: Kickoff 8:00 PM, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

GAME MATCHUP: Miami Dolphins (1-2, 0-1 away) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2-1, 1-0 home)

The Dolphins will hope to have several questions answered by the end of this game.

There are position battles on both sides of the ball, some of which are still for first team jobs such as left guard and cornerback.

Jesse Davis, Anthony Steen and Jake Brendel are the only candidates left for left guard following injuries to Ted Larsen and Kraig Urbik.

At cornerback, a struggling Byron Maxwell has opened the door for free agent pickup Alterraun Verner to possibly step in and start opposite Xavien Howard.

Additionally, the Dolphins will want to keep a third quarterback behind Jay Cutler and Matt Moore, even if they only keep two on the active roster.

The battle between Brandon Doughty and David Fales has not produced much success from either, though statistics would indicate that Fales has the edge.

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH