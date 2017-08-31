Strong All-Around Game Fuels Dolphins 30-9 Preseason Win Over Vikings

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins wrapped up the 2017 preseason Thursday night with a convincing 30-9 win over the host Minnesota Vikings.

Second year receiver Jakeem Grant was the star for Miami, hauling in four catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

His standout night began on the Dolphins opening drive with a 26-yard catch along the sideline.

During the second quarter he caught a 65 yard bomb from David Fales for his touchdown, once again using his speed to pull away from defenders after catching the ball.

“It was a great job,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said of Grant. “He’s had a lot of one-on-one matchups. He’s figuring out a way to win and we’re hooking up pretty good.”

Grant also drew two defensive penalties. He has looked much better since moving from the slot to the outside.

Running back Kenyan Drake also had a solid night for Miami. He ran the ball with authority and is clearly playing with more confidence.

Drake played a bit more than expected but following a fumble on the Dolphins third possession his night quickly came to a close.

“We’ve got a couple thing to clean up with him; but we know he’s a playmaker,” Gase said of Drake. “We’ve just got to make sure that we’re doing good as far as our assignments.”

Drake finished with eight carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.

FLASHING SECONDARY

Miami’s coaching staff has got to feel good about how deep the team’s secondary is.

Undrafted rookie Torry McTyer continued to make plays, breaking up a pair of passes during his playing time.

Third round pick Condrea Tankersley has looked better every week and Thursday was no exception.

The cover skills and instincts around the ball Tankersley has shown are unique for a rookie. Miami may really have found a gem in the former Clemson stantout.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

After a lackluster few preseason games the Dolphins offense finally broke out.

Quarterback David Fales led the way, continuing his solid preseason.

He completed 12 of his 20 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Fales has played solid during the preseason and may have earned a spot with the Dolphins, but the situation is complicated.

He is not eligible for the practice squad so Miami would lose Fales if he isn’t placed on the 53-man roster.

GAME NOTES